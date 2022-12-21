Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Trading 2.6% Higher

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.57. 1,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 362,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after acquiring an additional 344,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

