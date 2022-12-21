Freshii (TSE:FRII) Stock Price Up 133.7%

Shares of Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) rose 133.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.22. Approximately 789,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,214% from the average daily volume of 23,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Freshii Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

See Also

