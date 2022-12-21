AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) were up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.82 and last traded at $39.72. Approximately 234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 142,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $972.10 million, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

In related news, COO Kurt L. Russell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,839.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 659.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 563.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 34.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

