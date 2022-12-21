Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.81

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.81 and last traded at $45.88, with a volume of 4791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after acquiring an additional 198,431 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,618,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

