Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 4,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,545,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $796.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,020,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 65.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,523,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

