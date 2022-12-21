Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 4,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,545,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $796.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.07.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
