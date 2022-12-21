Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 13.3% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 253.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.2% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 965,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.7% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 631,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 30.3% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 43,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

