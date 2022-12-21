Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Down 7.2%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.55. Approximately 476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 381,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $375,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,493,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 11,875.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

