Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) were down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 300,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AMEH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Apollo Medical Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.36. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. Research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

