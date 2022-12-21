Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 6.2%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 3,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,307,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Microvast Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microvast by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Microvast by 207.7% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,768,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,868,951 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Microvast in the first quarter worth about $14,591,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microvast by 250.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 1,144,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in Microvast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,521,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

