Wayfair (W) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wayfair (NYSE: W):

12/15/2022 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2022 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $45.00.

11/21/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

11/16/2022 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

11/15/2022 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $50.00.

11/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $96.00 to $60.00.

10/27/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $84.00 to $80.00.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $206.89. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $69,179.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $61,929.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,158.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $69,179.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,747 shares of company stock worth $1,414,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

