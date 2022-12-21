Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.91.

VRTX opened at $293.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.16 and a 200-day moving average of $292.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.