XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Down 7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.58. 275,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,063,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, China Renaissance cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

About XPeng

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in XPeng by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of XPeng by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.