Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.38

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 3224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair raised Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Stratasys Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $642.04 million, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Stratasys by 50.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter worth $432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 48.1% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

