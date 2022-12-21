Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Down 6%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.33. 14,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,862,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Stem Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,254.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,640 shares of company stock worth $2,411,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,405,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,350,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stem by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after buying an additional 1,549,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stem by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after buying an additional 848,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stem by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after buying an additional 775,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

