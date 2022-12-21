Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 2.7%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.93. 9,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,401,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $863.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.56.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Tuya by 44.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,717,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,617 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter worth $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 345.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 54,509 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

