Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.09

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 1520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Pontem Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of Pontem

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pontem by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Pontem by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,862 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pontem by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 54,764 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

