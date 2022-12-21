BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 8%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 1,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,023,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRCC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BRC to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

BRC Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.

Insider Activity

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 772.78%. Research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 17,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,740.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 818,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 865,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 17,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,740.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 818,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 67,712 shares of company stock worth $430,991.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRC during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in BRC by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $7,773,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BRC by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

