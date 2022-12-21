Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 55,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,646,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Carvana Trading Down 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $785.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

