Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 198.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.06.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

