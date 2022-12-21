Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

