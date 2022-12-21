Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

