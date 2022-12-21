Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CSX were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $276,620,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

