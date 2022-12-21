Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 120.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,541,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,565,000 after buying an additional 1,387,134 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Carrier Global by 60.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.