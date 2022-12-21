Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 79 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Price Performance

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU opened at $387.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $658.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.