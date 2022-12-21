Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.09% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,876.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 280,083 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $341,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

DBMF opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49.

