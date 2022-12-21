SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Holdings Lifted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.

