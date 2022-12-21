Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 7,500 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

