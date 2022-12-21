Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

LOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $92.73.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 27.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.64%.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $432,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

