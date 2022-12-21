Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 9,409 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tesla by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.51 and its 200 day moving average is $239.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.06.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.