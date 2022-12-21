B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.8% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.85. The company has a market cap of $439.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

