Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.15. The firm has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

