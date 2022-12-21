Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 142 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,753,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

