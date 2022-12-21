Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $123.18 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,198. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

