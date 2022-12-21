Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

