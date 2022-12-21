iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

