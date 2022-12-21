Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $214.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

