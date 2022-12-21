Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 5,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

