Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Insider Alan D. Allred Sells 5,000 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) insider Alan D. Allred sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,370.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Quest Resource Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of QRHC stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Quest Resource to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Institutional Trading of Quest Resource
Quest Resource Company Profile
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.