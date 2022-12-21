Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Insider Alan D. Allred Sells 5,000 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) insider Alan D. Allred sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,370.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Quest Resource Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Quest Resource to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Quest Resource Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Resource by 17.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quest Resource by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

