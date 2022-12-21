Voorhees Seth Van Buys 30,000 Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,970.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Voorhees Seth Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Voorhees Seth Van purchased 16,337 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $18,134.07.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 345,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

