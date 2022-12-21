Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 3,254 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BEGet Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

