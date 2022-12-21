Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 3,254 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

