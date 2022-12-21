Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Buys 84,636 Shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 84,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $13,541.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,155,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,184,958.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 500,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 300,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 42,759 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $6,841.44.

On Friday, September 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

Alset Stock Performance

Shares of AEI stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Alset Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

Alset’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, December 28th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alset by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 505,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alset by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alset by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alset

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

