Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Up 1.4 %

CIEN stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ciena by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,944,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,111 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

