Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins Acquires 900 Shares

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $14,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 127,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,222.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.37 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2,797.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 572,257 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 496,218 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,753,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,215 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

