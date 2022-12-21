Ian Rowden Buys 5,000 Shares of Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Stock

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Rating) insider Ian Rowden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.98 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of A$14,900.00 ($10,000.00).

Ian Rowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Ian Rowden purchased 8,000 shares of Reliance Worldwide stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.07 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$24,544.00 ($16,472.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

