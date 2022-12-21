Brookmont Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $12,462,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $459.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.50 and its 200 day moving average is $171.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

