Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.22. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 447 shares traded.
Specifically, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $79,609.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,637,157 shares in the company, valued at $68,428,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,496 shares of company stock worth $2,316,454. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
