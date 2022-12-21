Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.22. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 447 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $79,609.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,637,157 shares in the company, valued at $68,428,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,496 shares of company stock worth $2,316,454. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

