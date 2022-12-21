Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 1,262 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $332.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.97.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

