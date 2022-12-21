FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MasTec, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for MasTec in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $52,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

