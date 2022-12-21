National Bank Financial Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.31.

TSE:BCE opened at C$59.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$54.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.29. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$55.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 117.64%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

