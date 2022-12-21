Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Issued By Oppenheimer

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGCO in a report issued on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.85 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.21.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AGCO by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in AGCO by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $928,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in AGCO by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 59,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AGCO by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

